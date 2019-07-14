Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO)

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 1.99 N/A -2.51 0.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 9 20.20 N/A -0.29 0.00

In table 1 we can see Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Clough Global Opportunities Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Clough Global Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 16.98% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. with average target price of $105.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 3.36% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.16% of Clough Global Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% Clough Global Opportunities Fund -1.24% -1.54% 1.27% -3.13% -13.22% 16.4%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Clough Global Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Clough Global Opportunities Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. Clough Global Opportunities Fund was formed on January 12, 2006 and is domiciled in the United States.