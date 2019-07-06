Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.01 N/A -2.51 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 21 7.17 N/A 2.27 9.78

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s upside potential is 19.17% at a $108.5 average target price. Competitively Capital Southwest Corporation has an average target price of $23, with potential upside of 9.16%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Affiliated Managers Group Inc. seems more appealing than Capital Southwest Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 55.29% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 7.07% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% Capital Southwest Corporation -0.23% 3.65% 2.68% 15.6% 36.47% 15.83%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -6.39% weaker performance while Capital Southwest Corporation has 15.83% stronger performance.

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.