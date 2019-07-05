Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG)

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and BrightSphere Investment Group plc (NYSE:BSIG) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.01 N/A -2.51 0.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 13 1.24 N/A 1.27 9.61

Demonstrates Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group plc earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0.00% 199.7% 8.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.55 beta means Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s volatility is 55.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BrightSphere Investment Group plc is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.73 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and BrightSphere Investment Group plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 BrightSphere Investment Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

$108.5 is Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 19.59%. Competitively the consensus target price of BrightSphere Investment Group plc is $15, which is potential 26.69% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, BrightSphere Investment Group plc is looking more favorable than Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.2% of BrightSphere Investment Group plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% BrightSphere Investment Group plc -11.67% -15.35% -14.15% -5.43% -21.35% 14.14%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -6.39% weaker performance while BrightSphere Investment Group plc has 14.14% stronger performance.

Summary

BrightSphere Investment Group plc beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries. The firm was founded in 1980 is based Boston, Massachusetts. It was formally known as OM Asset Management plc. BrightSphere Investment Group plc operates as a former subsidiary of Old Mutual Global Investors.