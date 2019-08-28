Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

Both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 96 1.65 N/A -2.51 0.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.98 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $101.5, while its potential upside is 35.62%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 7.11% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance while BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 14.89% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.