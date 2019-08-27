Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 97 1.65 N/A -2.51 0.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 15 7.52 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$101.5 is Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 35.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 28.27% respectively. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. -0.2% 0.47% -1.7% 2.87% -5.63% 4.45%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance while Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has 4.45% stronger performance.

Summary

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. was formed on February 23, 2011 and is domiciled in United States.