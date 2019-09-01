Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD) Comparing side by side

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 96 1.67 N/A -2.51 0.00 THL Credit Inc. 7 3.39 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and THL Credit Inc.

Table 2 represents Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and THL Credit Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRD)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% THL Credit Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The Ratings and Recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and THL Credit Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 THL Credit Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus price target is $101.5, while its potential upside is 32.45%.

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and THL Credit Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 41.32%. About 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 9.13% of THL Credit Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% THL Credit Inc. 0.15% 0.76% -2.35% -2.77% -16.02% 9.54%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance while THL Credit Inc. has 9.54% stronger performance.

THL Credit Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

THL Credit, Inc. is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers. The fund does not intend to invest in start-up companies, operationally distressed situations, or companies with speculative business plans. The fund invests primarily in debt securities, including unsecured subordinated or mezzanine debt and second lien secured debt, which may include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock, options to buy minority interest, and other similar securities. Its investments may also include high-yield bonds, private equity investments, securities of public companies that are broadly traded, and securities of non-United States companies. It seeks to invest in outsourced business services, healthcare, financials, retailing, media, and consumer discretionary. The fund may make direct equity investments, including equity investments into or through funds, and also selectively invest in syndicated first lien secured loans, including unitranche investments. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $25 million of capital per transaction in companies with annual revenues ranging from $25 million to $500 million and annual EBITDA between $5 million and $25 million. The fund prefers to be a lead or sole investor in a transaction.