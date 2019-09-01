Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Comparing side by side

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 96 1.67 N/A -2.51 0.00 State Street Corporation 61 1.59 N/A 5.89 9.86

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and State Street Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% State Street Corporation 0.00% 10.9% 0.9%

Risk & Volatility

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a 1.63 beta, while its volatility is 63.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. State Street Corporation’s 1.44 beta is the reason why it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and State Street Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 State Street Corporation 1 3 2 2.33

The upside potential is 32.45% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. with average target price of $101.5. Meanwhile, State Street Corporation’s average target price is $61.83, while its potential upside is 20.50%. The information presented earlier suggests that Affiliated Managers Group Inc. looks more robust than State Street Corporation as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 93.1% of State Street Corporation shares. About 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of State Street Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% State Street Corporation -2.53% 2.47% -12.42% -18.21% -33.4% -7.9%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. was more bearish than State Street Corporation.

Summary

State Street Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product- and participant-level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; and performance, risk, and compliance analytics. It also provides investment management services, such as investment management, investment research, and investment advisory services to corporations, public funds, and other sophisticated investors, as well as offers active and passive asset management strategies across equity, fixed-income, and cash asset classes. The company offers its products and services to mutual funds, collective investment funds and other investment pools, corporate and public retirement plans, insurance companies, foundations, endowments, and investment managers. State Street Corporation was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.