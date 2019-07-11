Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) Comparing side by side

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation (NASDAQ:OCSI) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.01 N/A -2.51 0.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 8 4.90 N/A 0.36 23.57

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 15.95% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. with average target price of $105.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 41.78% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares. 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 19.27% of Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation -1.28% 1.81% -0.82% 0.95% 0% 9.16%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.