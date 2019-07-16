Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 1.97 N/A -2.51 0.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 13 12.67 N/A 0.04 310.45

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 17.96% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. with consensus target price of $105.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 10.74% respectively. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund -0.22% 0.44% 5.73% 15.57% 9.19% 17.35%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Municipal High Yield Opportunity Fund. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund was founded in November 19, 2003 and is based in the United States.