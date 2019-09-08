Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) Contrasting side by side

Both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 95 1.68 N/A -2.51 0.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.79 N/A 1.00 5.46

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $101.5, while its potential upside is 29.09%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 14.19% of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.