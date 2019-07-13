Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.50% -1.50% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. N/A 101 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.18 1.86 1.65 2.56

$105 is the consensus target price of Affiliated Managers Group Inc., with a potential upside of 16.98%. As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 129.95%. Based on the data shown earlier, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is looking more favorable than its rivals, analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a beta of 1.55 and its 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.30 which is 30.04% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s competitors beat Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.