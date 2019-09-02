Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) Contrasting side by side

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Great Elm Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GECC) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 95 1.65 N/A -2.51 0.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 8 3.22 N/A 0.29 30.14

Demonstrates Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Great Elm Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Great Elm Capital Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$101.5 is Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 32.45%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Great Elm Capital Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 29.68%. Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, Great Elm Capital Corporation has 19.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Great Elm Capital Corporation -0.9% 1.15% 2.45% 9.63% -2.88% 11.72%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance while Great Elm Capital Corporation has 11.72% stronger performance.

Summary

Great Elm Capital Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.