Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Contrasting side by side

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 97 1.67 N/A -2.51 0.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.44 N/A 0.10 279.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Focus Financial Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s upside potential is 33.76% at a $101.5 average price target. On the other hand, Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s potential upside is 83.30% and its average price target is $39.63. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Focus Financial Partners Inc. seems more appealing than Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance while Focus Financial Partners Inc. has 6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.