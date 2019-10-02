Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Contrasting side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 81 -6.65 50.11M -2.51 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 62,155,792.61% -3.5% -1.5% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has an average price target of $101.5, and a 27.40% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders held 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund beats on 5 of the 9 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.