Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Comparison side by side

As Asset Management companies, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.02 N/A -2.51 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 43 6.55 N/A 2.50 20.24

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 38.4% 24.2%

Volatility and Risk

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s 11.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.11 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

The consensus price target of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is $108.5, with potential upside of 19.17%. Competitively Cohen & Steers Inc. has an average price target of $36, with potential downside of -31.81%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Cohen & Steers Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 45.6%. 1.2% are Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.9% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% Cohen & Steers Inc. 1.46% 8.78% 30.74% 40.26% 36.64% 47.35%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Cohen & Steers Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.