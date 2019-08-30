Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Comparing side by side

Both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 96 1.67 N/A -2.51 0.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 26 1.73 N/A 0.42 68.44

Table 1 highlights Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Risk & Volatility

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is 63.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.63 beta. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Cannae Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s upside potential is 32.18% at a $101.5 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 85.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while Cannae Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cannae Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.