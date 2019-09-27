Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management companies, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust (NYSE:MHE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 80 -6.60 50.11M -2.51 0.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 13 0.00 N/A 0.33 39.48

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 62,356,893.98% -3.5% -1.5% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 22.33% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. with average target price of $101.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.36% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.05% of BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust -1.08% -2.06% 2.45% 9.28% -0.93% 14.66%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. had bearish trend while BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

BlackRock Massachusetts Tax-Exempt Trust beats on 6 of the 10 factors Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.