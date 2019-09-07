Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 95 1.68 N/A -2.51 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 4.43 N/A 0.14 43.48

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 29.09% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. with consensus target price of $101.5. Meanwhile, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s consensus target price is $5.5, while its potential upside is 5.57%. The results provided earlier shows that Affiliated Managers Group Inc. appears more favorable than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 37.23% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation shares. About 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -6.32% -6.77% -21.66% -18.13% -45.95% -11.96% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -0.17% -1.32% -1.64% -1.8% 0.17% 13.42%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -11.96% weaker performance while BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has 13.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.