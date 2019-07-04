Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Contrasting side by side

Both Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (NYSE:AMG) and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 101 2.01 N/A -2.51 0.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 29 11.17 N/A 2.39 12.10

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0.00% -3.5% -1.5% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.00% 15.5% 15.5%

Volatility and Risk

Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s current beta is 1.55 and it happens to be 55.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is 16.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.16 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. and AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Affiliated Managers Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 19.59% for Affiliated Managers Group Inc. with consensus price target of $108.5. Meanwhile, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s consensus price target is $35, while its potential upside is 15.51%. Based on the results given earlier, Affiliated Managers Group Inc. is looking more favorable than AllianceBernstein Holding L.P., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc. shares and 18.9% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. shares. About 1.2% of Affiliated Managers Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.75% of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Affiliated Managers Group Inc. -2.94% -17.86% -14.32% -20.85% -45.01% -6.39% AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. 0.56% -1.46% -5.67% -3.31% 7.46% 6%

For the past year Affiliated Managers Group Inc. has -6.39% weaker performance while AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has 6% stronger performance.

Summary

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. beats Affiliated Managers Group Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments. The company also offers investment products in various investment styles in the institutional distribution channel, including small, small/mid, mid, and large capitalization value and growth equity, and emerging markets. In addition, it offers quantitative, alternative, and fixed income products, and manages assets for foundations and endowments, defined benefit, and defined contribution plans for corporations and municipalities. Affiliated Managers Group provides investment management or customized investment counseling and fiduciary services. The company was formed as a corporation under the laws of Delaware in 1993. Affiliated Managers Group is based in Prides Crossing, Massachusetts.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets across the globe. It employs long/short strategy to make its investments. The firm conducts in-house research to make its investments. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. was founded in 1987 and is based in New York, New York.