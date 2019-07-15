Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) Analysts See $3.21 EPS; Logmein (LOGM) Sentiment Is 1.24

Analysts expect Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report $3.21 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.40 EPS change or 11.08% from last quarter’s $3.61 EPS. AMG’s profit would be $164.34M giving it 6.91 P/E if the $3.21 EPS is correct. After having $3.26 EPS previously, Affiliated Managers Group, Inc.’s analysts see -1.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $88.72. About 111,918 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 08/03/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – INTENDS TO DECLARE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.28 PER ORDINARY SHARE OVER FINANCIAL YEAR 2017; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL TEMPORARILY SHUT SOME TANTALUM MINES; 18/04/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds OCI, Exits REA Group; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG)

Logmein Inc (LOGM) investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 155 funds started new and increased equity positions, while 125 sold and decreased holdings in Logmein Inc. The funds in our database now own: 44.42 million shares, down from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Logmein Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 5 to 6 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 47 Reduced: 78 Increased: 98 New Position: 57.

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMG Completes Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG Announces Investment in Garda Capital Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Names Thomas M. Wojcik as Next Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management firm providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.54 billion. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. It currently has negative earnings. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Ww Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 16,730 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company reported 61,938 shares stake. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Asset has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Advisory Ser Network Ltd Company has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 2,325 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 477,158 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.04% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) or 2,397 shares. Hartford Invest Com has 0.02% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 5,519 shares. Mcf Advisors Lc reported 150 shares. 4,736 were reported by Pitcairn Com. Amica Retiree Med Tru stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 14,080 are owned by Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability owns 2,517 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Arizona State Retirement owns 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 9,994 shares.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.85 EPS, down 20.56% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.07 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $42.33 million for 22.48 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.57% negative EPS growth.

Indaba Capital Management L.P. holds 5.04% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. for 308,300 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 347,140 shares or 3.37% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Freshford Capital Management Llc has 3.37% invested in the company for 219,433 shares. The New York-based New Mountain Vantage Advisers L.L.C. has invested 3.31% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 119,700 shares.

The stock increased 0.33% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $76.43. About 81,933 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) has declined 29.90% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – LogMeIn Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 111.41 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About LogMeIn Inc (LOGM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New LastPass Study Finds 92 percent of Businesses Experience Identity Challenges – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LogMeIn Honored with Three Q2 2019 Comparably Culture Awards – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LogMeIn’s Bold360 & GoToMeeting Win 2019 SIIA CODiE Awards – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.