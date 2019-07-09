Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) Shareholder Clarkston Capital Partners Increased Stake; Masco Ord (MAS) Stock Rose While Everence Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding

Everence Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Masco Ord (MAS) by 51.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Everence Capital Management Inc sold 9,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,410 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $370,000, down from 19,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Masco Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.54. About 1.74 million shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Masco 1Q EPS 47c; 09/03/2018 – Masco Buys Kichler Lighting for About $550; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 Adj EPS $2.48-Adj EPS $2.63; 09/03/2018 – Masco Announced Kichler Purchase in Januar; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 02/05/2018 – Masco Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 14; 31/05/2018 – Masco Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (AMG) by 34.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc bought 191,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 749,125 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.24 million, up from 558,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.68% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 227,161 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 18/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 19/03/2018 – MILLENNIUM INTL MGMTS REPORTS SHORT IN AMG OF 0.58%: AMF; 11/04/2018 – Millennial Investors Driven by Short-Term Outlook, According to AMG Funds Survey; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76 million and $3.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 74,235 shares to 55,164 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 289,538 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,507 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Affiliated Managers Group Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “AMG Looks for a 2019 Bounce – Motley Fool” published on February 04, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Announces Pricing of Junior Subordinated Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 21, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (AMG) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Names Thomas M. Wojcik as Next Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 14,956 shares. Prudential Inc reported 112,299 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Company reported 277 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Research accumulated 0.06% or 108,062 shares. Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0% or 3,565 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 40,500 shares. High Pointe Capital Mgmt Llc stated it has 9,480 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.02% or 59,398 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Management holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 93,884 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 5,749 shares. Smithfield Tru Company owns 2,094 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate Limited Com has 0.03% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 347,060 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 466 shares. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Cullinan stated it has 5,263 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Everence Capital Management Inc, which manages about $871.54M and $572.30M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southern Ord (NYSE:SO) by 8,047 shares to 43,795 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Ord (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 632 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,286 shares, and has risen its stake in Mondelez International Cl A Ord (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “NYSE Parent ICE Anticipates Over $20 Million Spend on Bakkt This Year – Yahoo Finance” published on February 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on April 25, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Masco Corporation Announces Intention to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Cabinetry and Window Businesses – Business Wire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold MAS shares while 189 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 254.03 million shares or 2.05% less from 259.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsrs Inc accumulated 0.03% or 19,360 shares. The Michigan-based Ls Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Gsa Cap Prtn Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 32,713 shares. Farmers & Merchants has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Bb&T Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Renaissance Invest Ltd Company owns 151,553 shares or 2.43% of their US portfolio. Natixis Advsr LP reported 99,740 shares. Cap Research Investors holds 0.11% or 8.97 million shares. 599,600 were reported by Renaissance Technologies Ltd. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 55,121 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp has 0.04% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 179,851 shares. Moreover, Synovus Financial has 0.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp reported 27,200 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 13,574 shares stake. Lpl Limited reported 56,426 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 8.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.75 per share. MAS’s profit will be $237.78M for 12.20 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 84.09% EPS growth.