Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) to pay $0.32 on Aug 22, 2019; 2 Analysts Bullish Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (ATSG)

Affiliated Managers Group Inc (NYSE:AMG) is expected to pay $0.32 on Aug 22, 2019. (NYSE:AMG) shareholders before Aug 7, 2019 will receive the $0.32 dividend. Affiliated Managers Group Inc’s current price of $86.65 translates into 0.37% yield. Affiliated Managers Group Inc’s dividend has Aug 8, 2019 as record date. Jul 29, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.78% or $3.4 during the last trading session, reaching $86.65. About 711,421 shares traded or 26.99% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 27/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH; 14/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics and Efficacy of AMG 397 in Subjects With Selected RR Hematological; 15/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Startup of AMG Mineraçāo’s First Lithium Concentrate Plant; 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership

Among 2 analysts covering Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc., through its affiliates, operates as an asset management firm providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.44 billion. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. It currently has negative earnings. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, airline operations, and aircraft maintenance and other support services to the air cargo transportation and package delivery industries in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The firm owns and leases cargo aircraft, such as Boeing 767, 757, and 737 aircraft to airlines and other customers. It has a 26.49 P/E ratio. It also provides airline activities to delivery companies, airlines, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

