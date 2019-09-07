Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Stake Has Boosted by High Pointe Capital Management Llc; Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Has Increased Centurylink (CTL) Position by $934,945

High Pointe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 50.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc bought 3,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 9,480 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $78.63. About 434,757 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q EPS $2.77; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc bought 84,995 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 530,428 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.36 million, up from 445,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.04M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 13/03/2018 – North American FTTH and Advanced Broadband Market Report 2017 Forecast to 2021 – Projected Record Level Growth Being Driven by AT&T, CenturyLink and Google – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.11% or 2.34 million shares. Ubs Oconnor Llc owns 600,000 shares. Nebraska-based Farmers Merchants Incorporated has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 42,780 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Management Ltd Liability Co. Pictet Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Stifel Financial, a Missouri-based fund reported 1.68 million shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Grp Ltd Liability owns 11,772 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 30,297 are held by Burns J W & New York. Capstone Advsrs Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 36,641 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Management Com holds 0.01% or 17,758 shares in its portfolio. Malaga Cove Capital Lc owns 44,302 shares. Platinum Inv Mngmt Limited holds 0.12% or 432,343 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 50,200 shares stake. 1.91 million are owned by Capwealth Advsr.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.37 million activity. On Wednesday, May 15 PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,000 shares. Dev Indraneel bought $147,155 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, May 23. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Friday, May 10. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. On Thursday, May 23 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 50,000 shares.

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc, which manages about $485.42M and $280.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA) by 1 shares to 18 shares, valued at $5.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $73.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 33,880 shares to 18,570 shares, valued at $742,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

