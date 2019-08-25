Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Cut Position by $15.82 Million as Share Price Declined; Stamps Com (STMP) Holding Maintained by Hhr Asset Management Llc

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stamps Com Inc (STMP) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 11,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 43.62% . The hedge fund held 374,183 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.46 million, up from 362,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stamps Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.53. About 600,097 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 81.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 17/05/2018 – Stamps.com Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM 1Q REV. $133.6M, EST. $122.5M; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q Net $47M; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 147,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.21M, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 507,056 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – DOES NOT EXPECT INDUSTRIAL ACTION TO HAVE MATERIAL IMPACT ON COMMISSIONING OF AMG MINERACAO’S FIRST LITHIUM CONCENTRATE PROCESSING PLANT; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS ENTERED INTO EXCLUSIVE NEGOTIATIONS WITH CRITERION CATALYST AND TECHNOLOGIES; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – AMG Names Dalton as CEO Replacing Longtime Leader Sean Healey; 02/05/2018 – Textile World: Brand Cooperation Between Mercedes-AMG And ASSOS Of Switzerland: Exclusive AMG Performance Wear Collection Now; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – HAS TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SOLUTION FOR SPENT-CATALYST MGMT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Life Insur Com Of America holds 0% or 150 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Lc invested in 0% or 19 shares. Jefferies Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Com holds 0.05% or 52,500 shares. Mcf Advsr holds 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 150 shares. Prudential Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). State Street Corporation reported 0.02% stake. Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Welch Forbes Ltd Company accumulated 3,761 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 25,516 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 15,645 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 10,611 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 70 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Management owns 47,832 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York holds 215,791 shares. Ariel Invs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.54% or 405,414 shares.

Investors sentiment is 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 65 investors sold STMP shares while 60 reduced holdings. only 44 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 14.36 million shares or 16.57% less from 17.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granahan Mngmt Incorporated Ma has invested 0.2% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Fred Alger has 109,076 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 44,780 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 12,148 shares stake. State Street Corporation holds 537,464 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Portolan Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,966 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). The Texas-based Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Vanguard Group Inc holds 1.76 million shares. Pinebridge Invests LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.01% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) or 245,999 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 2,760 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company owns 3,019 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.08% in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP). Platinum Invest Mngmt invested in 0% or 2,600 shares.

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 12,940 shares to 387,603 shares, valued at $61.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,528 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,187 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

