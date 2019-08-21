Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shareholder Southeastern Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $15.82 Million; Holder Weatherly Asset Management Has Lifted Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position

Weatherly Asset Management increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 24.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weatherly Asset Management bought 6,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 34,945 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.16M, up from 28,120 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weatherly Asset Management who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $115.98. About 545,181 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 12/03/2018 – CYBERARK BUYS VAULTIVE TO ADVANCE PRIVILEGED ACCOUNT SECURITY; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 16/04/2018 – New CyberArk Marketplace Simplifies Delivery of Privileged Access Solutions; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.22, REV VIEW $314.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/04/2018 – CyberArk Labs Publishes New Privileged Credential Theft Research; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. (AMG) by 8.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 147,811 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The hedge fund held 1.69 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $181.21 million, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 543,179 shares traded or 3.04% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 29/05/2018 – AMG: NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 29/05/2018 – AMG DOESN’T EXPECT A MATERIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 13/03/2018 – TIBCO Extends Global Partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport; 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 02/05/2018 – AMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE RE-APPOINTMENT CEO HEINZ SCHIMMELBUSCH

Weatherly Asset Management, which manages about $440.23M and $489.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 5,661 shares to 20,665 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,516 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,323 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CyberArk Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Capital One, Fortinet, CyberArk, Qualys and FireEye – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “4 Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Cyber Rampage Heats Up – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyberArk (CYBR) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Is CyberArk Software Ltd.’s (NASDAQ:CYBR) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 184,691 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company reported 0.01% stake. Hl Services Limited Liability owns 19,976 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking invested in 39,752 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pitcairn Com holds 4,736 shares. 5,263 were reported by Cullinan Assoc. Clearbridge Invests Lc accumulated 0% or 20,137 shares. Atlanta Mgmt Co L L C reported 1.40 million shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Clarkston Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 749,125 shares. Jensen Invest Inc has 6,860 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Mgmt reported 28,900 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership owns 515 shares. 340,311 were accumulated by Wells Fargo Mn. Arcadia Invest Mi holds 1.02% or 32,814 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

More notable recent Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is Said to Consider Selling Majority Stake in BlueMountain Capital – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Assets Keep Fleeing Affiliated Managers Group – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “AMG Reports Financial and Operating Results for the Second Quarter and First Half of 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “AMG to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 29, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “AMG Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment for its 5.15% Junior Convertible Trust Preferred Securities Due 2037 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 09, 2019.