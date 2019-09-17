Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shareholder Ironwood Investment Counsel Boosted Its Holding; Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Shareholder Taylor Frigon Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 76,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 547,746 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24 million, up from 471,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.50 million market cap company. The stock increased 11.92% or $0.285 during the last trading session, reaching $2.675. About 3.31 million shares traded or 419.16% up from the average. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 17/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses to be Demonstrated by Several Industrial Partners at Hannover Messe and CeMAT 2018; 24/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Selected as a Hardware Launch Company for AWS IoT Analytics; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Short Seller; 20/03/2018 – If a tiny IR firm can infiltrate the biggest mainstream media in the US and pump $VUZI mcap by $100m…then just think what any government can achieve with $FB, $GOOG, $TWTR. short $VUZI. fraud; 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 01/05/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected for Deployment by Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group Belron; 12/03/2018 – VUZIX – BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION OF WINDOWS-BASED SMART GLASSES FOR TOSHIBA; FIRST PRODUCTION SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN ABOUT 30 DAYS; 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 26/04/2018 – WaveOptics and Vuzix are vying for buyers of their AR technology; 12/03/2018 Vuzix Begins Mass Production of the World’s First Windows-based Smart Glasses for Toshiba

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group Inc (AMG) by 76.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 10,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 24,835 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.29 million, up from 14,080 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $87.35. About 180,975 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – WILL PROVIDE FURTHER UPDATES IN DUE COURSE; 29/05/2018 – AMG Doesn’t Expect Industrial Action to Have Material Impact on Commissioning of AMG Mineracao’s First Lithium Concentrate Processing Plant; 29/05/2018 – REG-AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Information Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP; 20/04/2018 – DJ Affiliated Managers Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMG); 29/05/2018 – AMG CITES ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE FOR SHUTDOWN; 29/05/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC – NATHANIEL DALTON HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN CERTAIN TANTALUM MINING AND PROCESSING OPERATIONS IN BRAZIL AS A RESULT OF ONGOING NATIONAL TRUCKERS STRIKE; 10/04/2018 – REG-AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $584,906 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 45 investors sold AMG shares while 122 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 45.79 million shares or 0.50% less from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Md has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 3,042 are owned by Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc. 2,886 are owned by Bb&T. Enterprise Fincl reported 20 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 69,225 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Automobile Association reported 16,050 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aperio Group has 21,232 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Oakbrook Ltd Company has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 5.65M shares or 0.02% of the stock. 11,798 are owned by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. 15 are held by Ruggie Gru. Moreover, Lsv Asset has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 9,874 shares. Atlanta Mgmt L L C owns 1.12 million shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $81,974 activity. $23,110 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were bought by Russell Grant. 3,400 shares were bought by Travers Paul J, worth $9,431. The insider Harned Timothy Heydenreich bought $7,637.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.54, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 13 investors sold VUZI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 4.44 million shares or 22.82% less from 5.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Taylor Frigon Management Limited Liability holds 1.59% or 547,746 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gp Inc stated it has 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Bancorporation Of America Corp De has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Geode Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). D E Shaw And Co, a New York-based fund reported 144,851 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Llc holds 0.01% or 550 shares. The Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Meeder Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 758 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited reported 82,250 shares. Northern Corporation has 237,582 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Ltd owns 41,719 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Ny holds 0% or 5,700 shares. State Street holds 37,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc, a New York-based fund reported 47,579 shares.

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $144.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) by 10,009 shares to 15,911 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

