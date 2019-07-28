Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Shareholder American International Group Trimmed Its Position by $769,437; Tributary Capital Management Holds Position in Idacorp (IDA)

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Idacorp Inc (IDA) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 32,097 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 282,161 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.09 million, up from 250,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Idacorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $102.27. About 196,788 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) has risen 14.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.83% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c; 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 25.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 7,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 20,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 27,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $90.05. About 441,467 shares traded. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.44% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP N.V.: AMG, CRITERION REPORT; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Provides Info Regarding the National Truckers Strike in Brazil; 06/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $215 FROM $213; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY; 17/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: AMG 334 20160172 Pediatric Migraine PK Study; 06/03/2018 – Mercedes-Benz Extends Its AMG Line With a Four-Door Sports Car; 02/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 11/04/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Rev $612.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold IDA shares while 89 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 37.78 million shares or 5.06% less from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 26,651 shares. Mesirow Fincl Mgmt accumulated 156,914 shares. Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 4,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr Inc owns 3,734 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 15,294 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). First National Bank & Trust Of Omaha invested in 22,414 shares. Proshare Lc reported 10,240 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp owns 718,802 shares. Vanguard Gp reported 5.71 million shares. Cetera Advisors Limited Liability Company, Colorado-based fund reported 11,307 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) for 25,333 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA). 5,045 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio.

Tributary Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp Com New (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 10,170 shares to 14,700 shares, valued at $683,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) by 4,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,510 shares, and cut its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO).

More notable recent IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “No One Wants to Buy Kraft Heinz’s Dying Brands – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “IDACORP’s (IDA) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Customers Rise – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Utility Stocks to Power Up Your Portfolio – Investorplace.com” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $3.21 earnings per share, down 11.08% or $0.40 from last year’s $3.61 per share. AMG’s profit will be $164.33M for 7.01 P/E if the $3.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.26 actual earnings per share reported by Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Ltd has invested 0.04% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Parkside Fin Natl Bank Trust owns 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 99 shares. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 17,247 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Investments Communication reported 0.05% stake. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company invested in 0.04% or 42,526 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 17,805 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark owns 1 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Aperio Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 38,404 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 0% or 28 shares. 102,600 were reported by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Ameriprise Financial Inc stated it has 33,739 shares. Horizon Investments Lc has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Westpac Banking Corporation accumulated 24,328 shares or 0% of the stock. Sterling Cap Management Llc reported 834,321 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 13,410 shares to 38,212 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 10,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 509,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hope Bancorp Inc.