Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Position Maintained by Edgepoint Investment Group Inc; Symphony Asset Management Holding in Boeing Co/The (BA) Has Increased by $303,276 as Market Value Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 7.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 345,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 5.00 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $535.37 million, up from 4.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 890,455 shares traded or 54.00% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 10/04/2018 – AMG and Criterion Announce Negotiations to Form Spent-Catalyst Recycling Partnership; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers 1Q Net $153M; 08/03/2018 – Affiliated Managers Group Enters $385M Credit Facility; 05/04/2018 – AMG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – AMG Managers Pictet International Adds Shinsei Bank; 29/05/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – AT THIS STAGE AMG DOES NOT EXPECT A MATERIAL FINANCIAL IMPACT AS A RESULT OF STRIKE; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 29/05/2018 – Affiliated Managers: Healey Has Been Diagnosed With Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis; 05/03/2018 AMG/Parade Announces Retirement Of Newspaper Relations Group Executive And Successor Appointment; 10/04/2018 – AMG ADVANCED METALLURGICAL GROUP NV AMG.AS – NEGOTIATIONS TO FORM PARTNERSHIP EXPANDING CO’S GLOBAL SPENT-CATALYST PROCESSING CAPACITY

Symphony Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 39.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc bought 796 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 2,819 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 2,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.68M shares traded or 1.31% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING STARTS QUARTERLY EARNINGS CALL; 18/04/2018 – Southwest focuses on older engines in probe of deadly jet explosion; 02/05/2018 – SPR IN TALKS WITH BOEING, AIRBUS FOR NEW NARROWBODY RATE HIKES; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA BOEING B777 LEASE TERM 10 YEARS; 08/03/2018 – BOEING BA.N CEO DENNIS MUILENBURG SAYS MAKING PROGRESS IN EMBRAER EMBR3.SA NEGOTIATIONS, STILL WORK TO DO; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 01/05/2018 – KLX: Deal With Boeing Is Valu/ed $4.25 Billion Including Assumption of About $995M in Net Debt; 29/05/2018 – BOEING’S HRINAK: TECHNOLOGY WILL CHANGE DEFENSE SECTOR

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). State Street owns 2.76M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Corp holds 477,158 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 13,537 shares. Bridgewater Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) for 17,374 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 76,558 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 466 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Kiltearn Prns Llp reported 972,030 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 46,370 shares stake. Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi reported 1.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Carroll Financial Assocs accumulated 6 shares. Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0% of its portfolio in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 25,923 shares. New York-based Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (NYSE:WBC) by 1.55 million shares to 3.12M shares, valued at $411.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Generac Hldgs Inc (NYSE:GNRC) by 738,352 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.53M shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Counsel reported 8,529 shares stake. Sageworth owns 179 shares. Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 2% or 7,498 shares. Patten Grp Inc accumulated 3,644 shares. Matrix Asset Advsr Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 897 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 30,120 are held by First Amer National Bank. Amica Mutual Ins holds 19,796 shares or 0.94% of its portfolio. Cacti Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 7.83% or 255,125 shares. First Comml Bank & Tru Commerce Of Newtown holds 1,145 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 33.13 million shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Portland Advsrs Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,367 shares. The Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.77% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Convergence Inv Prtnrs Lc accumulated 17,199 shares or 1.43% of the stock. Fdx Advsrs Inc invested in 4,677 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99 billion and $389.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3,940 shares to 8,447 shares, valued at $973,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avaya Holdings Corp by 366,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Kennametal Inc (NYSE:KMT).