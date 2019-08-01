Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Holder American International Group Has Cut Its Position; Peninsula Asset Management Upped Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Position by $352,755

Peninsula Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 19.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peninsula Asset Management Inc bought 3,015 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 18,102 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, up from 15,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $136.27. About 38.60M shares traded or 60.49% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 29/05/2018 – Over the past 12 months, Microsoft has surged 40%, more than five times Alphabet’s gain, and has again become the more valuable of the two; 18/04/2018 – CAFC: RANIERE v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1400 – 2018-04-18; 17/04/2018 – Celgene Corporation to Webcast at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 16/05/2018 – The Azure Cloud Experts (TACE) Announces Availability of Microsoft Azure Premier Services as Enterprises Make Moving to the Pub; 18/04/2018 – SystemsUp Achieves Five Microsoft Gold Competencies; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CFO SAYS DYNAMICS 365 AND LINKEDIN SHOULD ALSO CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches Industry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 09/04/2018 – CommScope and CCI Enter Antenna License Agreements, Settle All Pending Litigations; 03/04/2018 – KBRA Releases European Structured Finance Research: Commencing Countdown, Engines On

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) by 25.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 7,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.66% . The institutional investor held 20,513 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20 million, down from 27,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Affiliated Managers Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $85.79. About 609,611 shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has declined 45.95% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.95% the S&P500. Some Historical AMG News: 29/05/2018 – AMG TEMPORARILY SHUT DOWN SOME TANTALUM MINING OPS IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Publishes 2017 Annual Report and Agenda for the 2018 Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Affiliated Managers Raises Dividend to 30c; 29/05/2018 – AMG REPORTS NATHANIEL DALTON SUCCEEDS SEAN M. HEALEY AS CEO; 25/04/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Schedule for First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release; 08/03/2018 – AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP INC AMG.N SAYS MAY BORROW UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $65 MLN UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. Announces Results of the Annual General Meeting; 29/05/2018 – AMG Advd Metallurgical Doesn’t Expect a Material Fincl Impact as a Result of the Strike; 29/05/2018 – Dutch metals group AMG temporarily shuts some Brazilian operations; 10/04/2018 – AMG, CRITERION TALKS FOR SPENT-CATALYST RECYCLING PARTNERSHIP

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Cap Management Inc invested in 1.9% or 261,869 shares. Tiemann Inv Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 48,690 shares or 4.37% of the stock. 1.33 million were accumulated by Westpac Corporation. Natixis accumulated 3.64 million shares. Joho Capital Ltd Liability owns 408,000 shares or 8.11% of their US portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability owns 1.38M shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. Guinness Atkinson Asset Inc accumulated 2,340 shares or 0.21% of the stock. California-based Mogy Joel R Counsel Inc has invested 5.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winfield Assocs has 59,361 shares for 3.73% of their portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 1.1% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Roberts Glore Incorporated Il, Illinois-based fund reported 52,442 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Co reported 55,000 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. 46,310 were accumulated by Compton Cap Ri. King Luther Capital Corporation holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3.04M shares. Grand Jean Cap Mgmt reported 113,776 shares.

Peninsula Asset Management Inc, which manages about $196.40 million and $138.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Small Cap 600 Ishares (IJR) by 5,545 shares to 123,682 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AMG shares while 119 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 46.02 million shares or 2.69% less from 47.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). First Republic Management Inc holds 47,832 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 2,700 shares. Bank & Trust owns 3,369 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.18% in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG). 1.69M are owned by Southeastern Asset Tn. 17,247 are owned by Massachusetts Financial Services Ma. Kbc Grp Nv holds 5,925 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Midas Mngmt holds 0.79% or 17,200 shares. Bruni J V And Company Company has 276,323 shares for 5.37% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability owns 28,811 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 112,299 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.01% or 150,440 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt Corp invested in 4,484 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Central Bankshares And Tru stated it has 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 51,030 shares to 279,579 shares, valued at $7.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jefferies Financial Group In by 67,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 187,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).