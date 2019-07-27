Aew Capital Management LP Upped Its Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Holding by $534,546; Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe LTD Increases Stake in Visa (V)

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 4,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.88% with the market. The hedge fund held 558,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81 million, up from 553,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $123.75. About 796,795 shares traded or 38.06% up from the average. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 32.18% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 16.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought 2,482 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,982 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, up from 15,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $412.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $183.69. About 5.02M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 25/04/2018 – VISA INC QTRLY SHR $1.11; 27/04/2018 – Small Business: SBA and Visa Kick Off National Small Business Week Hackathon in Washington, D.C., April 27-29; 16/03/2018 – Visa finance chief hits out at craze for cryptocurrencies; 30/03/2018 – Visa Announces Resignation of Gary A. Hoffman From the Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Visa Makes Strategic Investment in YellowPepper to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments and Tokenization in Latin America and the Caribbean; 18/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s VISA Steel gets interim stay on insolvency proceedings – Economic Times; 24/03/2018 – Two more top Visa executives have exited the company – under very different circumstances:; 08/05/2018 – PENINSULA CLEAN ENERGY PROVIDES VISA CORPORATE CAMPUS 100% RENE; 25/04/2018 – VISA BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Visa 2Q Adj EPS $1.11

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 62,684 shares to 1.13M shares, valued at $134.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 87,619 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.61M shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $694,524 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $11.34 million activity.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd, which manages about $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Workday Inc (Prn) by 7.05M shares to 31.62M shares, valued at $44.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 20,265 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,435 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.