Aew Capital Management LP Upped Its Cyrusone (CONE) Holding; Gardner Russo & Gardner Cut Altria Group (MO) Stake

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 2.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 124,539 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc holds 4.99M shares with $236.25M value, down from 5.11 million last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $76.01B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 3.19M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ANNOUNCES EXPANSION OF ITS $1 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO $2 BLN,; 26/04/2018 – Altria: Sees Full Yr Adjusted Diluted EPS Growth 15% to 19%; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 29/03/2018 – MFS Value Fund Cuts JPMorgan, Buys More Altria; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Smokeable Products Segment Rev $5.41B; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 26/04/2018 – Altria 1Q Adj EPS 95c; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03

Aew Capital Management LP increased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 1.7% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP acquired 12,200 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 729,000 shares with $42.08M value, up from 716,800 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $8.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.72. About 93,468 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 85C, EST. 77C; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Rev $196.6M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 8.92 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Among 5 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $58.40’s average target is 43.52% above currents $40.69 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Underweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 7. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 26. Piper Jaffray downgraded the shares of MO in report on Tuesday, September 10 to “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Wednesday, July 31 with “Underweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Monday, April 15. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $49 target. The stock of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20. As per Thursday, March 21, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 23 by Morgan Stanley.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Easterly Government Properties Inc stake by 1.29M shares to 525,557 valued at $9.52M in 2019Q2. It also reduced National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) stake by 27,600 shares and now owns 1.79M shares. Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock (NASDAQ:CONE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68.67’s average target is -8.10% below currents $74.72 stock price. CyrusOne Inc – Common Stock had 5 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7200 target in Friday, August 2 report. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy”. As per Thursday, June 13, the company rating was downgraded by UBS.