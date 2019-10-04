Aew Capital Management LP Trimmed American Assets Trust (AAT) Holding by $6.61 Million; Shareholder Capital Innovations Raised Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) Holding

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) by 7.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 140,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $77.46 million, down from 1.78M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in American Assets Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $46.24. About 48,186 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust; 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 12/03/2018 Arrowhead Begins Dosing in Phase 1 Study of ARO-AAT for Treatment of Alpha-1 Liver Disease; 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard lnvented (AAT-1987); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-1898); 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H

Capital Innovations Llc increased its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes S A (UGP) by 2780.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Innovations Llc bought 80,923 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.14% . The institutional investor held 83,833 shares of the oil and gas transmission company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439,000, up from 2,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Innovations Llc who had been investing in Ultrapar Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.03 billion market cap company. It closed at $4.61 lastly. It is down 12.14% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UGP News: 18/03/2018 ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; BRL 89 TARGET PRICE; 03/05/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Argentine peso hits new lows as central bank fails to calm markets; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET INCOME R$72.9M; 18/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR PARTICIPACOES SA UGPA3.SA : HSBC RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 12/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Ultrapar May Benefit, Industry Posts 7th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR 1Q NET REV. R$20.75B, EST. R$21.42B; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Telefonica Brasil and Ultrapar Ratings and Changed Outlooks to Stable; 20/03/2018 – Vitol, Total in talks to acquire Brazil’s Alesat; 02/05/2018 – ULTRAPAR SAYS SHAREHOLDER AGREEMENT SIGNED BETWEEN ULTRA, PARTH; 09/04/2018 – MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2017 Form 20-F

Capital Innovations Llc, which manages about $132.37M and $38.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United States Stl Corp New (NYSE:X) by 70,900 shares to 15,840 shares, valued at $243,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Read This Before Investing In Brazil – Seeking Alpha” on May 10, 2017, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Form S-4/A Pivotal Acquisition Corp – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “MARKET ANNOUNCEMENT – Ultrapar announces filing of its 2018 Form 20-F – PRNewswire” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” published on December 01, 2017 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Properties Inc by 610,735 shares to 3.40 million shares, valued at $74.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 394,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insur Com Ny holds 16,302 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com reported 0.02% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Cornercap Counsel accumulated 21,505 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Kennedy Mgmt Inc accumulated 344,955 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 19,400 shares. Moreover, Vanguard has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 24,962 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 24,150 shares. Bamco New York accumulated 0.11% or 592,000 shares. Pnc Fin Gp Inc reported 8,858 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated reported 260 shares stake. Spirit Of America Corp New York reported 0.06% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Etrade Capital Mngmt reported 13,521 shares stake. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 387,333 shares.

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Acquires La Jolla Commons in San Diego, California – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. (AAT) CEO Ernest Rady on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust (AAT) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 27, 2019.

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AAT’s profit will be $33.45M for 20.64 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.