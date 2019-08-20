Aew Capital Management LP Stake In Camden Property Trust (CPT) Was Has Increased; Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Position Boosted by Roundview Capital Llc

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.31% . The hedge fund held 835,233 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78M, up from 826,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $107.07. About 95,059 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 14.89% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 06/03/2018 CPT TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000536.SZ SAYS CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT 323.9 MLN YUAN IN FEB; 17/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Camden Property Trust ‘BBB+’ Rtgs; Otlk Rvd To Pos; 24/05/2018 – CPT DRIVES AND POWER PCL CPT.BK – RESOLVES APPOINTMENT OF PRAPART PRAISUWANNA AS THE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 16/03/2018 – DIGNITANA INITIATES ACTION WITH AMERICAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION TO ADD CPT® CODES FOR INSURANCE COVERAGE OF FDA-CLEARED SCALP COOLING MEDICAL DEVICES; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N – EXPECT 2018 SAME PROPERTY NOI GROWTH TO BE 2.7% AT MIDPOINT OF GUIDANCE RANGE, COMPARED TO ORIGINAL OUTLOOK OF 2.5%; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.62 TO $4.82, EST. $4.75; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Rev $230.7M

Roundview Capital Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 54.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roundview Capital Llc bought 40,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 115,124 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01M, up from 74,409 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roundview Capital Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.03B market cap company. It closed at $9.03 lastly. It is down 5.36% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 14/03/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO F.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 02/05/2018 – The vehicles were built at Ford’s Kentucky Plant between 2014 and 2017; 10/05/2018 – Ford To Recover From Halted F-series Production: Moody’s — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – FORD LICENSES HYBRID VEHICLE PATENTS FROM PAICE, NO TERMS; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY PURCHASES EAGLE FORD ASSETS FOR ABOUT $220.1M; 22/05/2018 – IAC Group Honored by Ford Motor Company with World Excellence Awards; 19/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – VENADO OIL & GAS AND KKR ACQUIRE CABOT EAGLE FORD ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – IPT: Ford Motor Credit EUR Benchmark 3Y FRN, 5.5Y FRN; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES FY 2018 OPERATING CASH FLOW POSITIVE AND ABOUT THE SAME AS 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Co has 65,167 shares. Waterfront Cap Partners Ltd holds 160,405 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.13% or 134,710 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP accumulated 37,445 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs Ltd owns 22,068 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP invested in 0% or 4,652 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership has 4,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 32,524 shares. Bb&T holds 5,137 shares. Anchor Cap Advsr Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Renaissance Tech Limited accumulated 0.04% or 439,800 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 419,700 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 29,199 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Andra Ap invested in 0.18% or 61,600 shares. 2,000 are owned by Joel Isaacson.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 220,076 shares to 1.78 million shares, valued at $81.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent Cl A (NYSE:AMH) by 763,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.61M shares, and cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:DLR).

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Camden Property Trust Announces Public Offering of Common Shares – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Camden Property Trust buys Charlotte land for apartments – Charlotte Business Journal” published on April 11, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Camden Property Trust Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “WhyHotel to open pop-up hotel in Camden Downtown Houston apartment tower – Houston Business Journal” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Camden Property Trust 2017 10-K Highlights – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 07, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Limited Liability Co owns 67,741 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability owns 532,043 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson stated it has 1,174 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 0.07% or 178,326 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Lc invested in 0% or 54,937 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.21% or 374,773 shares in its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Company invested in 1.24% or 339,221 shares. First Manhattan Communications holds 0% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 2,354 shares. Eqis has invested 0.26% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Valley National Advisers Incorporated reported 1,817 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bragg Fincl Advsr has 0.04% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 36,000 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 0.11% or 151,860 shares. Howe Rusling holds 9,400 shares. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). 3,672 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd.

Roundview Capital Llc, which manages about $323.08M and $420.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,196 shares to 125,341 shares, valued at $3.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.