Aew Capital Management LP Raised Stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by $40.84 Million; Electron Capital Partners Has Boosted Its Position in First Solar (FSLR) by $15.81 Million

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in National Retail Properties (NNN) by 68.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 742,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.78% . The hedge fund held 1.82M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.78 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in National Retail Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $55.03. About 228,842 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 18.06% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.06% the S&P500.

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in First Solar Inc (FSLR) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 303,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.95% . The hedge fund held 809,163 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.76M, up from 505,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in First Solar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 329,819 shares traded. First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has risen 25.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.05% the S&P500. Some Historical FSLR News: 11/05/2018 – FIRST SOLAR UNIT IN TERM LOAN PACT; 23/04/2018 – DJ First Solar Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FSLR); 22/03/2018 – First Solar, Then Steel — Is Trump’s Next Trade Target Nuclear?; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.50 TO $1.90; 13/03/2018 – First Solar to Supply 50 Megawatts of Panels to Indiana Project; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR EXPANSION WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $400 MLN, WITH A WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 500 ASSOCIATES; 09/04/2018 – Farhad Fred Ebrahimi and Mary Wilkie Ebrahimi Acquire 5.09% Stake in First Solar; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR QUARTERLY CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $850 MLN TO $950 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FIRST SOLAR 1Q EPS 78C, EST. LOSS 10C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na holds 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 10,739 shares. Amer Gru has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). 4,868 are held by Usa Fincl Portformulas. 34,590 are held by Wesbanco Bank. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.12% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Cutter And Brokerage owns 6,311 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Net Limited Com has invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited accumulated 0.08% or 17,510 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.03% or 8,058 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt Group reported 0% stake. Colorado-based Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Sterling Cap Management Ltd Company owns 0.02% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 43,000 shares. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp reported 7,400 shares stake. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) or 36,748 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 144,400 shares to 3.16 million shares, valued at $101.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 27,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.09M shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold FSLR shares while 81 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 61.30 million shares or 1.40% more from 60.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Fund Management Sa has 0.01% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Ohio-based Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Susquehanna International Grp Llp stated it has 0% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Geode Mngmt Limited owns 880,772 shares. Nomura Holdg has 0% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Luminus Mngmt Lc holds 0.3% or 267,390 shares. Da Davidson And Company has 5,915 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 51,860 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 227,686 shares. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Llc stated it has 10,703 shares. Moors Cabot Inc accumulated 4,710 shares. Utah Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR). Qci Asset owns 100 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.15% in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29M and $932.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 98,146 shares to 209,022 shares, valued at $18.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avangrid Inc by 188,898 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).