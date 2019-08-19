Aew Capital Management LP Position in Taubman Centers (TCO) Has Decreased by $1.14 Million; As Eqt Com (EQT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Mitchell Group Has Lowered by $681,600 Its Position

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Taubman Centers Inc (TCO) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 22,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The hedge fund held 709,466 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.52M, down from 731,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Taubman Centers Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $40.74. About 73,927 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Activist investor takes aim at Taubman Centers again; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent Action Needed to Change Status Quo at Taubman; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers, Inc. Issues Strong First Quarter Results; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.56 TO $3.70; 27/04/2018 – Green Shoots for Retail at Taubman; 27/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC SAYS ROBERT AND WILLIAM TAUBMAN FORFEITED A SIGNIFICANT PORTION OF THEIR BASE SALARY IN 2017; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC TCO.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $3.72 TO $3.86 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 26/04/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS URGENT ACTION NEEDED AT TAUBMAN; 22/05/2018 – Both Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Again Endorse Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q Net $34.6M

Mitchell Group Inc decreased its stake in Eqt Corporation Com (EQT) by 26.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc sold 34,080 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.75% . The institutional investor held 92,709 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.92M, down from 126,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corporation Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.26B market cap company. The stock increased 3.16% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $12.75. About 1.04M shares traded. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 44.14% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.14% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Quarterly Distributions; 23/05/2018 – EQT VIII TO ACQUIRE ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – SEES EQM 2018 EXPANSION CAPEX + MVP CAPITAL CONTRIBUTIONS $1.6 BLN – $1.8 BLN; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-EQT HOLDINGS LTD (REMOVES EQT.AX RIC)- EQT INFRASTRUCTURE Il TO SELL NORWEGIAN PORT AND SUPPLY BASE LANDLORD MONGSTAD GROUP TO ASSET BUYOUT PARTNERS; 15/03/2018 – EQT Corp Names David Porges Interim President, CEO; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQT WILL RECEIVE $1.15 BLN IN CASH AND 5.9 MLN EQM COMMON UNITS AND GULFPORT ENERGY WILL RECEIVE $175 MLN IN CASH; 16/03/2018 – EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS IMMATERIAL IMPACT, IF ANY, FROM FERC’S REVISED POLICY STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Adds Booking, Exits EQT Corp, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM – BOARDS OF EQT AND EACH OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, AS WELL AS CONFLICTS COMMITTEES OF EQGP, EQM AND RMP, UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED DEALS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Heitman Real Est Secs Ltd reported 533,994 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc owns 5.39 million shares for 0.79% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 168,985 shares. 9,740 are held by Utd Ser Automobile Association. Moreover, Commonwealth State Bank Of has 0% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 65,635 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdg Sa holds 91,353 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama holds 192,366 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 53,288 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Charles Schwab Mgmt reported 1.00M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp stated it has 0.01% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Green Street Limited Co reported 1.53% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Cbre Clarion Secs Llc holds 1.84% or 2.13M shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. TCO’s profit will be $55.71M for 11.19 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Taubman Centers, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.19% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $195,550 activity.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 43,201 shares to 414,238 shares, valued at $27.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS).

Analysts await EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.24 earnings per share, down 168.57% or $0.59 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by EQT Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -366.67% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.02% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 53,400 shares. Swiss Bancshares invested 0.01% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Vanguard Group Inc Inc holds 24.13 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lmr Prtnrs Llp reported 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Kensico Mngmt holds 3.78% or 9.25M shares. Hbk Limited Partnership holds 0.81% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) for 3.00M shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 182,934 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Ellington Limited Com has invested 0.04% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Ftb Advsr stated it has 1,003 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability Co holds 0.08% or 3.27 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc stated it has 0.01% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Aperio Gp Lc has 74,617 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il reported 41,600 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01B and $94.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,515 shares to 74,885 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 22, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 sales for $724,462 activity. $263,328 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by McNally Robert Joseph on Friday, March 29. On Friday, March 29 the insider Centofanti Erin R. bought $161,745. Smith Jimmi Sue also bought $118,740 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares. 5,750 shares were bought by Jenkins Donald M., worth $111,895 on Friday, February 22. On Monday, April 1 the insider MacCleary Gerald F. bought $22,503. 1,205 shares were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr., worth $24,992 on Monday, April 1.