Aew Capital Management LP Position in Federal Realty Invs Trust (FRT) Decreased by $3.64 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As Public (PSA) Valuation Rose, Holder Bb&T Has Lowered Position by $970,641

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Public (PSA) by 40.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 4,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 11,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Public for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $263.45. About 808,759 shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Federal Realty Invs Trust (FRT) by 4.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 26,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.37% . The hedge fund held 602,674 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.08M, down from 629,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Federal Realty Invs Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $132.72. About 313,387 shares traded. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) has risen 7.82% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.82% the S&P500. Some Historical FRT News: 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Net $61.2M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q Rev $225.4M; 02/05/2018 – Federal Realty 1Q EPS 81c; 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY 1Q FFO/SHR $1.52; 07/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 09/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INV. TRUST REGISTERS 848,390 SHRS FOR HOLDERS; 20/04/2018 DJ Federal Realty Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FRT); 02/05/2018 – FEDERAL REALTY INVESTMENT TRUST MAINTAINS 2018 FFO GUIDANCE

Analysts await Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 1.48% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.7 per share. PSA’s profit will be $478.40 million for 24.04 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.64 actual earnings per share reported by Public Storage for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.79% EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Etf (SPY) by 25,323 shares to 475,294 shares, valued at $134.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ir (NYSE:ACN) by 8,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 242,641 shares, and has risen its stake in Walgreens Boots.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) by 4,689 shares to 558,295 shares, valued at $63.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.66 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 27 investors sold FRT shares while 120 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 66.04 million shares or 0.13% more from 65.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Heritage Management Corp accumulated 2,185 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd holds 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) or 34,026 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Fifth Third Commercial Bank has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Deutsche Natl Bank Ag owns 394,494 shares. Amica Retiree holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 2,492 shares. Ci Invs Inc holds 0.1% or 123,490 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr holds 3,382 shares. Wells Fargo Mn invested in 474,937 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 9,171 shares. The Massachusetts-based Colony Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability owns 4,227 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Cap Limited (Trc) holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) for 2,060 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0.01% stake.