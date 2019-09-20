Aew Capital Management LP Position in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Has Upped by $3.15 Million; Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Cut Synchrony Finl (SYF) Stake as Shares Rose

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 7.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 121,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The hedge fund held 1.72M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.46M, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $29.01. About 463,963 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (SYF) by 47.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.35M shares as the company’s stock rose 5.04% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.14M, down from 4.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synchrony Finl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $34.04. About 3.05M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 21/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Synchrony Credit Card Master Note Trust Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO ‘Very Excited’ to Have Buffett’s Backing (Video); 12/04/2018 – Synchrony Opens Emerging Tech Center at the University of Illinois to Develop Artificial Intelligence Solutions; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 10/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL – FINANCIAL TERMS WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY: APPROVAL OF A $2.2B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 75C

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99 billion and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Willis Towers Watson Pub Ltd by 150,000 shares to 650,000 shares, valued at $124.50M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 650,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 23.08% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.91 per share. SYF’s profit will be $742.18 million for 7.60 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Synchrony Financial for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – GuruFocus.com” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Synchrony Financial’s (NYSE:SYF) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Synchrony announces capital return moves – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold OFC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Systems has 0.02% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 81,227 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0% or 58 shares. Point72 Asset LP has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 1,600 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability invested in 0.02% or 22,265 shares. Hexavest owns 4,122 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 96,372 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 17 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,884 shares or 0% of the stock. Segall Bryant Hamill Limited owns 542,383 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Green Street Invsts Ltd Co has 1.47% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Tudor Et Al holds 0.01% or 8,175 shares. Bailard holds 0.02% or 11,300 shares in its portfolio. Northern accumulated 1.88 million shares.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,716 activity.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent Cl A (NYSE:AMH) by 281,800 shares to 2.33M shares, valued at $56.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 58,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.98M shares, and cut its stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE).