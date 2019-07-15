Aew Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT); Holder Presima Has Lifted Macerich Co (MAC) Holding

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Camden Property Trust (CPT) by 1.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.82% with the market. The hedge fund held 835,233 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78 million, up from 826,233 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Camden Property Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $109.04. About 6,995 shares traded. Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has risen 17.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CPT News: 08/03/2018 – PACIFIC EDGE GETS APPROVAL FOR NEW CPT CODES FROM AMA; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Study of Systemic Chemotherapy With CPT-11 Plus HAI (FUDR+L-OHP) in Patients With Initially Unresectable; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY TRUST CPT.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.75 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – CAMDEN PROPERTY SEES 2Q FFO/SHR $1.16 TO $1.20, EST. $1.19; 03/05/2018 – Camden Property Trust 1Q Net $40.5M

Presima Inc increased its stake in Macerich Co (MAC) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Presima Inc bought 536,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.54M, up from 998,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Presima Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.49. About 62,791 shares traded. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 23.96% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 15/05/2018 – Third Point Exits Macerich, Honeywell, Time Warner; Adds Wynn; 15/03/2018 Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 02/05/2018 – Macerich Sees FY18 EPS 49c-EPS 59c; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – SCOTT KINGSMORE TO BECOME CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With lmmersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO MAC.N SAYS STEVEN HASH APPOINTED CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD; 26/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COPPOLA IS RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER EFFECTIVE AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Exclusive: Starboard challenges U.S. mall owner Macerich’s board

Presima Inc, which manages about $1.11B and $726.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 70,300 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $90.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 49,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.78 million shares, and cut its stake in Healthcare Rlty Tr (NYSE:HR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold MAC shares while 87 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 135.92 million shares or 4.46% more from 130.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Huntington State Bank reported 429 shares. Ftb reported 388 shares. 48,343 are held by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 226,658 shares. Pictet Asset Management reported 89,482 shares stake. Third Avenue Mgmt Limited Company invested 4.42% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Adage Cap Prtnrs Gru Limited Liability Company reported 93,622 shares. Asset One invested in 255,788 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Us Inc invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). British Columbia Invest Management Corp owns 28,907 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 8,010 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Assetmark holds 707 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 330,802 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2019 Mid-Year in Review – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Sonoco Products Company (SON) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Macerich: 7.5% Yield From World-Class Malls – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zooming in on NYSE:MAC’s 7.1% Dividend Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Seritage: What Happens After The Dividend Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.44 million activity. Stephen Andrea M also bought $649,882 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) on Monday, June 24. 5,000 shares valued at $198,450 were bought by O HERN THOMAS E on Thursday, May 23.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 41,500 shares to 513,100 shares, valued at $111.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 Rent Cl A (NYSE:AMH) by 763,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.61 million shares, and cut its stake in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP).

More notable recent Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Camden Property Trust Announces Public Offering of Common Shares – Business Wire” on February 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Camden’s Sun Belt Value Strategy – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Be Delighted With Warrior Met Coal, Inc.’s (NYSE:HCC) ROE Of 77%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold CPT shares while 87 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 86.50 million shares or 1.19% more from 85.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Limited Liability Corporation reported 2,950 shares. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 51,387 shares stake. Corda Investment Limited Liability Corp reported 64,196 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc owns 0.03% invested in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) for 14,769 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Lc has 1,980 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. United Services Automobile Association reported 16,745 shares stake. Cibc Asset has invested 0% of its portfolio in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). The Texas-based Bbva Compass Natl Bank has invested 0.02% in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT). Stephens Ar holds 18,083 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 7,861 were reported by Raymond James Trust Na. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 17,024 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Lc holds 0.11% or 323,000 shares. 1.42 million are owned by National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Amalgamated Retail Bank owns 17,942 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation owns 16,770 shares.