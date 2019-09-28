Aew Capital Management LP Increases Holding in Cyrusone (CONE); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding Maintained by New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 1.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The hedge fund held 729,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.08 million, up from 716,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.79B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.63. About 892,632 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500.

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 38.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc bought 2,318 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 8,325 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16M, up from 6,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $966.13 million and $413.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc by 80,557 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $499,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) by 27,600 shares to 1.79M shares, valued at $94.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 406,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.46M shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent Cl A (NYSE:AMH).