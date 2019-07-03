Aew Capital Management LP Increased National Retail Properties (NNN) Position By $40.84 Million; Bankfinancial (BFIN) SI Increased By 5.7%

Bankfinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) had an increase of 5.7% in short interest. BFIN’s SI was 63,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 5.7% from 59,600 shares previously. With 32,700 avg volume, 2 days are for Bankfinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN)’s short sellers to cover BFIN’s short positions. The SI to Bankfinancial Corporation’s float is 0.54%. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.93. About 19,809 shares traded. BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) has declined 17.02% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BFIN News: 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Raises Cash Dividend to 9c Vs. 8c; 28/03/2018 – BANKFINANCIAL CORP – BOARD HAS EXTENDED EXPIRATION DATE OF COMPANY’S SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION FROM JUNE 30, 2018 TO APRIL 30, 2019; 28/03/2018 BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program; 27/04/2018 – BankFinancial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – BankFinancial 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – BankFinancial Corp Extends and Expands Shr Repurchase Program; 22/04/2018 – DJ BankFinancial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BFIN)

Aew Capital Management LP increased National Retail Properties (NNN) stake by 68.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP acquired 742,500 shares as National Retail Properties (NNN)’s stock rose 2.87%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 1.82M shares with $100.78 million value, up from 1.08 million last quarter. National Retail Properties now has $8.85B valuation. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 465,692 shares traded. National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) has risen 34.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NNN News: 22/04/2018 – DJ National Retail Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NNN); 01/05/2018 – NATIONAL RETAIL 1Q REV. $152.8M, EST. $151.8M; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $2.66 to $2.70; 01/05/2018 – Natl Retail Properties 1Q Net $94.7M; 01/05/2018 – Record First Quarter 2018 Operating Results And Increased 2018 Guidance Announced By National Retail Properties, Inc

More notable recent National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About United Rentals, Inc. (URI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “National Retail Properties declares $0.50 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirit Realty Frightens Bears Into Submission – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold NNN shares while 88 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 143.01 million shares or 3.80% less from 148.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.12% of its portfolio in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 43,300 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,406 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 440 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank reported 0% stake. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 324,140 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Limited reported 363,337 shares stake. 22,859 are owned by Stephens Inc Ar. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.08% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Zimmer Lp stated it has 0.41% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Northern Trust reported 2.06 million shares stake. Asset Mgmt Inc has 9,822 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 990 shares in its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Ltd invested 0.03% in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN). Rhumbline Advisers has 0.05% invested in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) for 462,120 shares. Ubs Oconnor Ltd Llc owns 39,000 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering National Retail Props (NYSE:NNN), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. National Retail Props had 7 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was downgraded by FBR Capital to “Neutral”. Raymond James upgraded the shares of NNN in report on Tuesday, January 8 to “Outperform” rating.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.20 million activity. Another trade for 23,000 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by Tessitore Christopher Paul on Thursday, February 14.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Apartment Invt & Mgmt Co (NYSE:AIV) stake by 19,000 shares to 23,500 valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) stake by 7,500 shares and now owns 35,000 shares. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.59, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 3 investors sold BankFinancial Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 10.20 million shares or 5.66% less from 10.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 4,203 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Lc accumulated 72,100 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 0% or 1,500 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). 61,000 are owned by Bridgeway Capital Mgmt. Acadian Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability owns 10,433 shares. Wedge Capital Mgmt L Ltd Partnership Nc holds 0.01% or 51,827 shares. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Pl Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 975,189 shares or 4.21% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% of its portfolio in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) for 107,778 shares. 1.46 million are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp. Deprince Race & Zollo reported 0.17% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). Bancorporation Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN). California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 61,521 shares.

BankFinancial Corporation operates as the holding firm for BankFinancial, F.S.B. that provides commercial, family, and personal banking services and products in Illinois. The company has market cap of $216.16 million. The firm accepts various deposits products including savings, NOW, checking, money market, certificates of deposit, IRAs, and other retirement accounts. It has a 12.25 P/E ratio. It also offers investment and business loans, such as multi-family, nonresidential real estate, commercial, and construction and land loans, as well as commercial leases; consumer loans; and one-to-four family residential mortgage loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit.

More notable recent BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is BankFinancial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:BFIN) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “This is Why BankFinancial (BFIN) is a Great Dividend Stock – Nasdaq” published on May 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BankFinancial Is A Solid Community Investment – Seeking Alpha” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ:BFIN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 04/29/2019: LBAI,BFIN,KMPR,BEN – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “BankFinancial Corporation Extends and Expands Share Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 19, 2018.