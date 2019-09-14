Aew Capital Management LP Increased Its Holding in Caretrust Reit (CTRE) by $9.08 Million; Forest Hill Capital Cut South St (SSB) Position by $1.83 Million; Share Price Rose

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Caretrust Reit Inc (CTRE) by 50.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 394,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.13% . The hedge fund held 1.18M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.07M, up from 785,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Caretrust Reit Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $22.85. About 647,120 shares traded. CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) has risen 39.94% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRE News: 26/04/2018 – Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers TRS Exits Position in CareTrust; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades CareTrust REIT To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q Rev $38.1M; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Exits Position in CareTrust; 21/04/2018 – DJ CareTrust REIT Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTRE); 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES CARETRUST REIT INC. TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B+’; 08/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT 1Q EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – CARETRUST REIT INC CTRE.O – QTRLY REV $38.1 MLN VS $30.6 MLN; 01/05/2018 – CareTrust REIT Added Trio Healthcare and Hillstone Healthcare as Post-Acute Care Providers; 16/03/2018 – CareTrust REIT Raises Quarterly Dividend to 20.5c From 18.5c

Forest Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in South St Corp (SSB) by 22.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forest Hill Capital Llc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 84,910 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.26 million, down from 109,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forest Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in South St Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.77. About 123,394 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018, CAP ON INTERCHANGE FEES UNDER DURBIN AMENDMENT WILL BE IN PLACE FOR COMPANY; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 9,960 shares to 19,486 shares, valued at $9.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 189,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

