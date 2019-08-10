Aew Capital Management LP Increased Its Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Holding; Atmos Energy (ATO) Sentiment Is 1.36

Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.08, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 197 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 145 decreased and sold holdings in Atmos Energy Corp. The institutional investors in our database now own: 92.20 million shares, up from 91.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Atmos Energy Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 118 Increased: 123 New Position: 74.

Aew Capital Management LP increased Corporate Office Properties (OFC) stake by 2953.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP acquired 1.55M shares as Corporate Office Properties (OFC)’s stock rose 0.25%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 1.60 million shares with $43.76 million value, up from 52,500 last quarter. Corporate Office Properties now has $3.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 725,127 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Second Facility Scheduled for Completion in the 2Q of 2019

Sfmg Llc holds 16.56% of its portfolio in Atmos Energy Corporation for 1.11 million shares. Partners Group Holding Ag owns 379,482 shares or 5.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Spf Beheer Bv has 3.17% invested in the company for 759,516 shares. The California-based Hennessy Advisors Inc has invested 2.18% in the stock. First Dallas Securities Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 18,648 shares.

The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 571,137 shares traded. Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) has risen 20.47% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.47% the S&P500. Some Historical ATO News: 02/05/2018 – Atmos Energy Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Atmos Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATO); 02/05/2018 – ATMOS ENERGY 2Q ADJ. EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Atmos May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Yrs; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57, EST. $1.54; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos lmmersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 03/05/2018 – KY PSC ADJUSTS ATMOS RATES TO REFLECT U.S. TAX CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.57; 02/05/2018 – ATMOS 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.60

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, transmission, and storage of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $13.01 billion. It operates in three divisions: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Pipeline, and Nonregulated. It has a 25.48 P/E ratio. The Regulated Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations.

More notable recent Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Atmos Energy Corp (ATO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Atmos Energy (ATO) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS, Offers Guidance – StreetInsider.com” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $38,475 activity. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider DENTON ROBERT L sold $38,475.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 304,805 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 5,888 are owned by Qs Limited Liability Company. California Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% stake. First Citizens Commercial Bank And Trust reported 13,131 shares. Parkside Retail Bank And reported 36 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 318,270 shares. Secor Cap Advisors LP stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Private Advisor Group Inc Lc holds 0.01% or 22,004 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 88,967 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 310 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 15,200 shares. Aperio Ltd Liability reported 60,083 shares stake. The California-based Adelante Capital Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.69% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Endowment LP holds 33,600 shares.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Jefferies Has 10 Big Reasons to Buy Real Estate and 5 Top Picks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “COPT Declares 87th Consecutive Common Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.