Aew Capital Management LP Holds Position in Equinix (ESRT); Burns J W & Co Has Boosted Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $328,671

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 8.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 21,286 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.04 million, up from 19,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $200.02. About 2.04 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 29/03/2018 – FDA OKS BLINCYTO® (BLINATUMOMAB) TO TREAT MINIMAL RESIDUAL; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen drug for prevention of migraines; 17/05/2018 – BEYONDSPRING TO PRESENT POSITIVE DATA FROM PROSPECTIVE PHASE 2 TRIAL COMPARING PLINABULIN TO NEULASTA FOR THE PREVENTION OF CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED NEUTROPENIA AT 2018 ASCO ANNUAL MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 17/04/2018 – AMGEN AMGN.O TRIAL SHOWED EPISODIC MIGRAINE FREQUENCY CUT BY AT LEAST 50 PERCENT IN 30.3 PERCENT OF AIMOVIG PATIENTS VS 13.7 PERCENT OF PLACEBO GROUP; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equinix Inc (ESRT) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 29,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 413,338 shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ESRT News: 04/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Nestle’s Nespresso as Full-Floor Tenant to 111 West 33rd Street; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q RENTAL REV $122.3M; 07/03/2018 EMPIRE STATE REALTY TRUST ADOPTED PROXY ACCESS; 05/04/2018 – Empire State Realty OP, L.P. Announces Availability of Annual Report; 23/04/2018 – DJ Empire State Realty Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ESRT); 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q Rev $168.5M; 17/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Armstrong World Industries, Empire State Realty Trust, Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Cadence, World Wres; 25/04/2018 – EMPIRE STATE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 20C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 18/05/2018 – Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Dividend for Second Quarter 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal And General Gru Public Limited Co owns 1.31M shares. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership owns 156,703 shares. Capital Management Corp Va invested in 13,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Tower Rech Limited Liability Company (Trc) owns 7,643 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 1,301 shares. Sei Com has invested 0.04% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). First Advsr LP owns 50,074 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Com reported 4.20M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Thomas J Herzfeld invested in 0.37% or 63,894 shares. 85,800 were accumulated by Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd. Hsbc Holdg Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) for 574,078 shares. Ameriprise Fincl owns 439,891 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 86,052 were reported by Stevens Mgmt Lp. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 263,200 shares.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 77,328 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $305.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 245,737 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.02M shares, and cut its stake in Vici Properties Inc.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About ADT Inc. (ADT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “4 Reasons For BTIG’s Bearish Turn On Empire State Realty Trust – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust Welcomes Diligent Corporation to 111 West 33rd Street – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 01, 2018.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Relative Strength Alert For Amgen – Nasdaq” published on May 09, 2019, Themiddlemarket.com published: “Strategic buyers snatch up cancer drug developers | Mergers & Acquisitions – Mergers & Acquisitions” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: DK, SPNS, SBR, TG, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Mngmt Corporation invested in 2,720 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs owns 48,976 shares. Mrj Cap Inc invested 2.21% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). New York-based Qs Invsts Ltd Com has invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 157,000 are owned by Lord Abbett Lc. 1,120 are owned by Nottingham Advisors. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has 0.61% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tompkins Fincl holds 19,216 shares. Hemenway Tru Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Smith Chas P & Pa Cpas invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Paloma Prtn Mngmt reported 0.3% stake. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 1.70 million shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Ltd reported 0.97% stake. D E Shaw Com has invested 0.4% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Rhode Island-based Compton Management Ri has invested 0.73% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).