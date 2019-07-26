Aew Capital Management LP Holding in Duke Realty (DRE) Has Cut by $7.28 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Emory University Holding In Retrophin (RTRX) Was Raised

Emory University increased its stake in Retrophin Inc (RTRX) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Emory University bought 17,687 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 110,627 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50 million, up from 92,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Emory University who had been investing in Retrophin Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $839.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.25. About 239,160 shares traded. Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) has declined 30.48% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.91% the S&P500. Some Historical RTRX News: 03/04/2018 – RETROPHIN BEGINS PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF SPARSENTAN FOR; 06/03/2018 – Martin Shkreli launched ‘unmonitored’ trial in Cyprus for Retrophin drug without FDA oversight; 05/03/2018 Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as Vice President of Corporate Development; 09/03/2018 – FORMER DRUG COMPANY EXECUTIVE MARTIN SHKRELI SENTENCED TO 84 MONTHS FOR DEFRAUDING INVESTORS -NEW YORK COURT PROCEEDING; 15/05/2018 – Ice Pond Lane Advisers LLC Exits Position in Retrophin; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ON MARCH 20, CO ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT NO. 5 TO SUBLICENSE AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 16, 2012 WITH RETROPHIN, INC- SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – Retrophin Announces Appointment of Casey Logan as VP of Corporate Development; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN GETS FDA & EMA FEEDBACK ON PATHWAY TO NDA; 22/03/2018 – LIGAND PHARMACEUTICALS, RETROPHIN AMEND SUBLICENSE PACT; 01/05/2018 – RETROPHIN CITES SPARSENTAN IN IGA NEPHROPATHY

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 242,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 4.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.54M, down from 4.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.22. About 965,097 shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 7.19% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.76% the S&P500. Some Historical DRE News: 27/03/2018 DUKE REALTY CORP DRE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $1.26 TO $1.32, EST. $1.27; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Adds Duke Realty, Exits Dr Pepper Snapple: 13F; 26/04/2018 – PGGM Investments Buys New 1.3% Position in Duke Realty; 25/04/2018 – DUKE REALTY 1Q CORE FFO/SHR 30C, EST. 29C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold RTRX shares while 31 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 41.18 million shares or 0.19% more from 41.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru Co owns 0.02% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 4,565 shares. Prudential holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 252,089 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.06% or 61,036 shares. 830,000 were accumulated by Rock Springs Management L P. Magnetar Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,529 shares. Fmr Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,170 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has 0% invested in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) for 6,328 shares. Glenmede Company Na holds 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX) or 94 shares. Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Com reported 19,214 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr Lp reported 0% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 0.01% in Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTRX). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 105,610 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 10,796 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 18,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $301,551 activity. The insider ROTE WILLIAM E. sold $42,558. REED ELIZABETH E sold $37,927 worth of stock. ASELAGE STEVE sold $45,667 worth of stock or 2,130 shares.

Emory University, which manages about $142.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 52,732 shares to 265,013 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S by 6,740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,477 shares, and cut its stake in Inflarx Nv.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 325.57 million shares or 0.01% more from 325.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.05% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Moreover, Pub Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Putnam Invests Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) or 327,034 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 378,117 shares. Bessemer Group has invested 0% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). 11,684 are held by Cambridge Research Advsr. Asset Mngmt stated it has 7,859 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0.04% in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) reported 0.03% stake. 4.20M are owned by Aew Management Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Centurylink Invest has 0.41% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 32,769 shares. Duncker Streett And has 0.08% invested in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) for 10,802 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt holds 1,155 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 379,000 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $92.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC) by 1.55M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS).