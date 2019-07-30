Aew Capital Management LP Holding in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Boosted by $41.86 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Markel (MKL) Share Value Rose, Sather Financial Group Has Raised Stake

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Corporate Office Properties (OFC) by 2953.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.67% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.60 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.76 million, up from 52,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Corporate Office Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $27. About 957,742 shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has risen 1.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.59% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST OFC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases

Sather Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Markel Corp (MKL) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sather Financial Group Inc bought 2,898 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,910 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.84M, up from 15,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Markel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $1114.91. About 32,195 shares traded. Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) has declined 7.47% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.90% the S&P500. Some Historical MKL News: 16/03/2018 – Insurance Jrnl: Markel International Ceases Writing London Open Market Property Business; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Markel’s Shelf Ratings; 29/03/2018 – Markel lures new Canada chief from Everest; 14/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Indicative Issue Credit Ratings to Markel Corporation’s New Shelf Registration; 10/05/2018 – Boost Insurance Secures Dedicated Reinsurance Capacity Built To Power Insurtech Startups; 18/04/2018 – Markel Announces Conference Call Date And Time; 24/05/2018 – Markel enhances environmental and energy forms

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $38,475 activity.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 87,619 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $28.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 77,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.03 million shares, and cut its stake in Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A (NYSE:RPAI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold OFC shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,982 are held by Eii Mngmt. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). The Maryland-based Profund Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Renaissance Limited Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 1.15M shares. M&T National Bank Corp holds 8,121 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glob Endowment Management LP has invested 0.13% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Macquarie Grp invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Sei accumulated 248,611 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 14,787 are owned by Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. 707,566 are held by Amp Cap Investors Ltd. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 148,740 shares. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 96,020 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 21 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Global Security Is At An All-Time High; Consider This REIT – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2016, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Colony Capital Inc (CLNY) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Keysight Demonstrates Newest Optical and High-speed Digital Test Solutions at OFC 2019 – Business Wire” on March 05, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Inphi Unveils Latest Portfolio Solutions for Data Center Interconnects at OFC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Corporate Office Properties Is The ‘Black Knight’ Of The Government Checkmate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 01, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $191,502 activity. $101,300 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) was bought by Lewis Lemuel E on Friday, March 15. Connell K Bruce bought $193,756 worth of Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) on Thursday, March 7.

More notable recent Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Markel Q4 marred by writedown, accounting standard – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Markel releases stand-alone employment practices liability policy for professional employer organizations – PRNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Markel Corporation’s (NYSE:MKL) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Markel Corporation (NYSE:MKL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Markel Q1 gains driven by equity market movement – Seeking Alpha” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.