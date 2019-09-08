Aew Capital Management LP Has Upped Its Equinix (ESRT) Position by $3.83 Million; Royal London Asset Management LTD Trimmed Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Position by $223.26 Million as Valuation Declined

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc (SWK) by 2.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 1,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% . The institutional investor held 61,225 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33B, down from 62,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Stanley Black & Decker Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $137.83. About 876,514 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT; 19/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Declares Dividend of 63c; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $7.40 TO $7.60; 07/05/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker to Offer Skillsoft’s Business Skills Training Globally; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.35; 24/05/2018 – Industrial Dist: Former Stanley B&D Veteran Joins RIDGID As Director Of Product Management

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equinix Inc (ESRT) by 40.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 8,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.55% . The hedge fund held 29,446 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.34M, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.21. About 1.16M shares traded. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) has declined 14.52% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold SWK shares while 176 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 128.18 million shares or 1.92% less from 130.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Naples Global Advisors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Citadel Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Raymond James Finance Services Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). John G Ullman & Associate invested in 19,300 shares. Sanders Cap Ltd, New York-based fund reported 747,288 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 29,445 shares stake. The Iowa-based Cambridge Research Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.07% or 35,435 shares. Cornerstone Investment Prtnrs Llc reported 2.77% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 137,136 were reported by Stack Financial Mgmt Incorporated. Sumitomo Life reported 0.32% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Price T Rowe Md reported 0.02% stake. M accumulated 0.36% or 11,407 shares. Moreover, Tortoise Invest Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, down 2.40% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.08 per share. SWK’s profit will be $300.22M for 16.97 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.66 actual earnings per share reported by Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.68% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Plunged 16% Today – The Motley Fool” published on January 22, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Stanley Black & Decker Stock Is Having a Wild Year – The Motley Fool” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Jon Michael Adinolfi Named Hillman US Divisional President – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Dissecting The IPS Worldwide Bankruptcy – Benzinga” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Axa Equitable Hldgs Inc by 3,270 shares to 68,533 shares, valued at $1.38B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortive Corp by 37,757 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,026 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Assoc Inc (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ESRT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 123.32 million shares or 1.17% more from 121.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 393,152 shares stake. Waterfront Cap Prtnrs Limited Co holds 1.56% or 680,000 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Moreover, Northern Corp has 0% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Principal Finance Gru has invested 0% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Real Est Svcs Llc invested 3.14% of its portfolio in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Co holds 18,563 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 32,909 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md accumulated 554,482 shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Com has invested 0.07% in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT). Westpac Bk holds 0% or 841,473 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 36,074 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 291,684 are held by Asset Management One Co Ltd.

More notable recent Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Empire State Realty opens up retail space by observatory entrance – Seeking Alpha” on May 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Empire State Realty Trust Inc (ESRT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Empire State Realty Trust Announces First Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.