Aew Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Position in Retail Properties Of America Cl A (RPAI) by $5.92 Million; As Gain Cap Hldgs (GCAP) Market Value Declined, Holder Francisco Partners Management LP Upped Its Stake

Francisco Partners Management Lp increased its stake in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc (GCAP) by 153.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Francisco Partners Management Lp bought 112,901 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 186,435 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $770,000, up from 73,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Francisco Partners Management Lp who had been investing in Gain Cap Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $206.05M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $5.51. About 131,632 shares traded. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP) has declined 39.40% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.40% the S&P500. Some Historical GCAP News: 09/05/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL FUTURES CONTRACTS UP 38.5%; 27/03/2018 – GCAP DOESN’T SEE NEW RULES HAVE MAT. ADVERSE EFFECT ON RESULTS; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 10c; 30/05/2018 – Deutsche Boerse to Buy GTX’s ECN Business From GAIN for $100M — Deal Digest; 26/04/2018 – GAIN Capital 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 1Q NET REV. $106.9M, EST. $106.7M; 27/04/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL HOLDINGS INC GCAP.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $8 FROM $7.75; 08/03/2018 – GAIN CAPITAL 4Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 10C, EST. LOSS/SHR 7.0C; 08/03/2018 – GAIN Capital 4Q Rev $69.7M; 06/04/2018 – GAIN Capital Announces Monthly Metrics for March 2018

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A (RPAI) by 8.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 537,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.18% . The hedge fund held 5.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.88 million, down from 6.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Retail Properties Of America Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 1.31M shares traded. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 34C TO 38C, EST. $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer: 1Q Same Store Net Operating Income Up 1.5% Vs. Year Ago; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 19/04/2018 – RPAI Signs Two New Leases At Huebner Oaks In The San Antonio MSA; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA SAYS FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $1.20 BLN UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q EPS 19c; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA INC – UNSECURED REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT MATURES ON APRIL 22, 2022; 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – ON APRIL 23 AMENDED AND RESTATED EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE FOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY OF $1.10 BLN

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.78M shares to 3.52M shares, valued at $93.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caretrust Reit Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 394,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18 million shares, and has risen its stake in Corporate Office Properties (NYSE:OFC).

Analysts await Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to report earnings on October, 29 after the close. They expect $0.26 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.26 per share. RPAI’s profit will be $55.55M for 11.56 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Retail Properties of America, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold GCAP shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 19.74 million shares or 1.86% less from 20.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Invesco Ltd reported 77,785 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag accumulated 16,279 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management Incorporated reported 295,005 shares. Kestrel Mgmt invested in 434,150 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd owns 10,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 30,970 are owned by Price T Rowe Inc Md. Ameritas Ptnrs Inc reported 3,144 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has invested 0% in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). State Street Corp holds 0% or 516,086 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 3,948 shares. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GCAP). Goldman Sachs Gru accumulated 38,550 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 308,780 shares. Pnc Financial Grp reported 52 shares stake.

