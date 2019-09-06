Aew Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake in Duke Realty (DRE) by $7.28 Million as Stock Rose; Brookstone Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position in Ppg Inds (PPG) by $339,678

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Duke Realty Corp (DRE) by 5.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 242,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.01% . The hedge fund held 4.20 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.54 million, down from 4.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Duke Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $33.32. About 1.68M shares traded. Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) has risen 16.66% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.66% the S&P500.

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in Ppg Inds Inc (PPG) by 54.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookstone Capital Management sold 3,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% . The institutional investor held 2,468 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $279,000, down from 5,474 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookstone Capital Management who had been investing in Ppg Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.19% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $115.82. About 890,334 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Unable to Predict the Timing or Outcome of the Investigation; 30/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – INVESTIGATION FOUND IMPROPER ACCOUNTING ENTRIES WERE MADE BY CERTAIN EMPLOYEES AT DIRECTION OF FORMER VICE PRESIDENT AND CONTROLLER; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: PPG’s Filing Delay Manageable in the Context of the ‘A-‘ IDR; 15/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Former Vice Pres and Controller Was Put on Administrative Leave as of April 25, 2018; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Errors Will Be Corrected as Appropriate; 27/04/2018 – PPG APPROVES BUSINESS RESTRUCTURING PLAN

Brookstone Capital Management, which manages about $975.50 million and $1.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3,235 shares to 9,053 shares, valued at $883,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 EPS, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $374.19 million for 17.87 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.66 million shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $42.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold DRE shares while 136 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. DRE’s profit will be $133.21 million for 22.51 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Duke Realty Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.78% EPS growth.

