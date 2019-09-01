Aew Capital Management LP Has Raised Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Stake by $534,546; Overlook Holdings LTD Cut Holding in Netease (NTES) by $7.10 Million

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 4,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The hedge fund held 558,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, up from 553,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $134.72. About 393,424 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ELS News: 23/04/2018 – EQUITY LIFESTYLE 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $1.04, EST. $1.04; 21/04/2018 DJ Equity LifeStyle Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ELS); 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q EPS 68c; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Net $60.2M; 02/05/2018 – Monte Vista Village RV Resort Named 2018 Arizona ARVC ‘Mega Park of the Year’; 24/05/2018 – Petite Retreats’ Tuxbury Tiny House Village Opens to Big Crowd; 23/04/2018 – Equity Lifestyle 1Q Rev $246M; 01/05/2018 – ELS Declares Second Quarter Dividends; 15/05/2018 – Petite Retreats to Open Fourth Tiny House Village, First in Northeast

Overlook Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Netease (NTES) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Overlook Holdings Ltd sold 29,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The institutional investor held 896,117 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $216.29M, down from 925,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Overlook Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Netease for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $255. About 777,422 shares traded or 18.40% up from the average. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 16/03/2018 – Merlin Network agrees non-exclusive music licensing with NetEase, Alibaba and Tencent; 11/05/2018 – Origin Asset Adds BlackRock, Exits Skyworks, Cuts Netease: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BEIERSDORF BEIG.DE SAYS ENTERS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH NETEASE’S NTES.O E-COMMERCE UNIT KAOLA; 27/03/2018 – BEIJING — One of China’s most promising internet companies, NetEase, will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 22/05/2018 – NetEase Unveils Games Pipeline at Fourth Annual Game Enthusiasts’ Day; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Net $119.9M; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 23/05/2018 – Caixin: Baidu, NetEase Join Queue for Issuing CDRs

Overlook Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.36 billion and $339.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bidu Us (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 47,425 shares to 749,220 shares, valued at $123.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 77,328 shares to 1.68 million shares, valued at $305.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 83,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.53M shares, and cut its stake in Extended Stay America Inc (NYSE:STAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 974,531 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0.04% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) or 113,711 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Cohen & Steers reported 1.08% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). New York-based Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.01% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Shell Asset has invested 0.03% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). M&T Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.01% or 8,585 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). Sei Comm accumulated 343,307 shares. D E Shaw & Com reported 383,462 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Liability stated it has 214,531 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Co owns 7.75M shares. L S invested in 94,567 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Massachusetts Communications Ma holds 0.03% or 677,025 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bank & Trust accumulated 0.02% or 155,400 shares.

