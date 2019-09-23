Aew Capital Management LP Has Raised By $3.15 Million Its Corporate Office Properties (OFC) Stake; Last Week BOK Financial (BOKF) Coverage

Aew Capital Management LP increased Corporate Office Properties (OFC) stake by 7.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Aew Capital Management LP acquired 121,000 shares as Corporate Office Properties (OFC)’s stock rose 0.25%. The Aew Capital Management LP holds 1.72 million shares with $45.46M value, up from 1.60M last quarter. Corporate Office Properties now has $3.27 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $29.22. About 109,779 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 10/05/2018 – COPT Declares 82nd Consecutive Common Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties: Construction on the First Facility Is Expected to Be Completed in the 4Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST SEES FY NAREIT FFO SHR $1.96 – $2.04

Among 3 analysts covering BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. BOK Financial has $9500 highest and $8500 lowest target. $89.67’s average target is 10.96% above currents $80.81 stock price. BOK Financial had 6 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8900 target in Monday, July 1 report. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Friday, September 13 with “Hold”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 25 by Raymond James. See BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) latest ratings:

The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.81. About 40,120 shares traded. BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) has declined 15.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BOKF News: 21/03/2018 – Korean Assets Rallied Last Time BOK Rate Below Fed: Markets Live; 23/05/2018 – ALL 18 ECONOMISTS SURVEYED FORECAST NO CHANGE IN BOK RATE; 11/04/2018 – BOK Keeps Interest Rate Unchanged at 1.5%; Decision History; 21/03/2018 – S.Korea’s parliament approves BOK Governor Lee for second term; 16/03/2018 – DAEJEON, South Korea — Shareholders of KT&G approved the reappointment of CEO Baek Bok-in at a meeting Friday, showing trust in the controversial figure, despite his being mired in allegations of accounting irregularities. The the South Korean tobacco maker said 76; 23/05/2018 – BOK LEE: S.KOREA’S ECONOMY OVERALL CONTINUED STEADY GROWTH; 19/03/2018 – BOK BOARD MEMBER LEE: GOVT’S EXTRA BUDGET PROPOSAL SHOULDN’T AFFECT MONETARY POLICY; 20/03/2018 – BOK LEE: UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING S.KOREA ECONOMY HIGH; 23/05/2018 – BOK: CPI TO GRADUALLY APPROACH TARGET IN 2H; 20/03/2018 – LEE: WILL CONSIDER IMPACT OF FED HIKE FOR BOK POLICY

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial services and products in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. The company has market cap of $5.75 billion. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 17 investors sold BOK Financial Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 28.07 million shares or 0.84% more from 27.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management has invested 0.01% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Cibc Ww invested 0.15% in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership reported 9,609 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 36,549 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.01% or 51,392 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Lc owns 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 61 shares. Van Berkom And Assocs owns 0.03% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 15,403 shares. 50,070 are held by Victory. Citigroup owns 15,147 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Company has 0% invested in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) for 3,269 shares. Jupiter Asset Ltd reported 52,229 shares stake. Caxton Associates Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF). Pinnacle Limited Liability Company, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 1,575 shares. Ameriprise has 297,148 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity. 360 shares valued at $9,716 were bought by KESLER STEVEN D on Monday, July 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold OFC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 106.83 million shares or 0.95% more from 105.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com holds 21,182 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 11,670 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aew Cap Mngmt Lp owns 1.72M shares. Ameritas Inv Prns reported 32,183 shares stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Missouri-based Fincl Bank has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Barclays Public Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). New York-based New York State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). 1,600 are held by Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 44,630 shares. D E Shaw & owns 391,122 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). Ftb reported 484 shares stake. Riverhead Management Lc reported 14,207 shares stake.

Aew Capital Management LP decreased Easterly Government Properties Inc stake by 1.29M shares to 525,557 valued at $9.52 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) stake by 97,100 shares and now owns 1.37M shares. Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) was reduced too.